Zacks: Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Given $19.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Insteel Industries’ rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $19.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Insteel Industries an industry rank of 210 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on IIIN shares. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Insteel Industries from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. Insteel Industries has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $334.17 million, a PE ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 1.94.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insteel Industries (IIIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.