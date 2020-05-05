Zacks: Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Franchise Group an industry rank of 37 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Franchise Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,005,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,053,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,378,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,289,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth $952,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth $347,000.

Shares of NYSE FRG opened at $14.54 on Friday. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

