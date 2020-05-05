Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to post $4.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.49 billion. Nucor reported sales of $5.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $18.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.81 billion to $18.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.88 billion to $19.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUE. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nucor by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Nucor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Nucor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $58.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

