Zacks: Brokerages Expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). 3D Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $12.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

In other news, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $61,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,542 shares of company stock valued at $125,560 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,944 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,418 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,295 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,864 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.