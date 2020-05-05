Zacks: Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $46.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Artesian Resources an industry rank of 53 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ARTNA. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut Artesian Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
ARTNA opened at $35.39 on Friday. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $319.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61.
Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 17.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.
About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.
