Zacks: Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $46.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Artesian Resources an industry rank of 53 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARTNA. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut Artesian Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Artesian Resources by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 125,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Artesian Resources by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 115,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 51,324 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARTNA opened at $35.39 on Friday. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $319.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 17.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

