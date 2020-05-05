Zacks: Analysts Anticipate YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) will report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for YPF’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.29). YPF reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that YPF will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover YPF.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). YPF had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut YPF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut YPF from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of YPF in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of YPF by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,742 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 33,072 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of YPF in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of YPF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $3.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. YPF has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

