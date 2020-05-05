Zacks: Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Given $280.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $300.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $4.87 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alexander’s an industry rank of 118 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ALX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

ALX opened at $285.95 on Friday. Alexander’s has a fifty-two week low of $228.68 and a fifty-two week high of $394.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 15.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.21). Alexander’s had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 22.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexander’s will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Alexander's Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

