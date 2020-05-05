YPF (NYSE:YPF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

YPF (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

Get YPF alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of YPF from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.23.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. YPF has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $18.73.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. YPF had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that YPF will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YPF by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,330 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after buying an additional 3,349,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YPF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,517,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,574,000 after buying an additional 689,300 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of YPF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,642,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of YPF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,378,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,533,000 after buying an additional 296,276 shares during the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YPF (YPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.