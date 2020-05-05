Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,732 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,097.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,921.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Rowe raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,547.27.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

