York Water’s (YORW) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $40.54 on Friday. York Water has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.11 million, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.14.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). York Water had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that York Water will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in York Water during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in York Water by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in York Water during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in York Water by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in York Water by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

