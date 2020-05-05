Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yara International ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Yara International ASA stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yara International ASA (YARIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.