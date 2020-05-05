Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WH. TheStreet lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

WH stock opened at $35.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $63.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,122.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $764,000 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 136,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 185,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,324,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,242,000 after buying an additional 52,307 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

