W&T Offshore, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W&T Offshore in a research note issued on Friday, May 1st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Capital One Financial currently has a “Underweight” rating on the stock.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $151.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.08 million.

WTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $2.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $359.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 3.27. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 538.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 165,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 139,936 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 227,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

