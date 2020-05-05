WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

WPC stock opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average of $77.60. WP Carey has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WP Carey will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.20%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $183,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,368.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason E. Fox bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,939,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,632,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 1,628.7% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,626,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,974 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,783,000 after acquiring an additional 644,895 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $20,161,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 764,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 270,288 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

