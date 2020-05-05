Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

WWLNF opened at $61.22 on Friday. Worldline has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average of $66.68.

