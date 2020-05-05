WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WTKWY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $79.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

