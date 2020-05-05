William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for TransUnion in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRU has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $76.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average of $83.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $316,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $393,527.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,825.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,372 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $152,176,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 3,167.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 651,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,796,000 after purchasing an additional 631,806 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,529,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,889,000 after purchasing an additional 628,927 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,753,000 after purchasing an additional 586,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $38,465,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

