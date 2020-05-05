WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WidePoint is a technology-based provider of products and services to the government sector and commercial markets. WidePoint specializes in providing systems engineering, integration and information technology services. WidePoint’s wholly owned subsidiary, ORC, is at the forefront of implementing government-compliant eAuthentication identity management managed services and associated systems engineering/integration. ORC has earned four major U.S. federal government certifications offering the highest levels of assurance for transactions over the Internet. WidePoint’s profile of customers encompasses U.S. Federal Government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice as well as major U.S. defense contractors and several major pharmaceutical companies. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of WidePoint from $1.00 to $0.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of WYY stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WidePoint stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 131,731 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of WidePoint as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

