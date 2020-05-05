Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.26, but opened at $17.97. BMO Capital Markets currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Weyerhaeuser shares last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 284,269 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WY. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at $313,904.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Wold bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at $351,604.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,446,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,072,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,772,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,352,000 after acquiring an additional 845,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.93.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

