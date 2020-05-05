Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a report released on Sunday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

NYSE:WY opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,904.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Wold bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,604.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,969,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,492,000 after buying an additional 366,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,772,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,808,000 after buying an additional 552,499 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $277,446,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $231,072,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,352,000 after buying an additional 845,623 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

