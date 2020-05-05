Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) versus PUYI INC/ADR (NYSE:PUYI) Financial Contrast

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) and PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and PUYI INC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group 8.61% 5.82% 4.96% PUYI INC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and PUYI INC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group $84.08 million 2.16 $5.91 million N/A N/A PUYI INC/ADR $29.60 million 11.37 $7.80 million N/A N/A

PUYI INC/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Westwood Holdings Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Westwood Holdings Group and PUYI INC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PUYI INC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of PUYI INC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group beats PUYI INC/ADR on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

PUYI INC/ADR Company Profile

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

