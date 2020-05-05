Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Insider Jon Stanton Sells 4,864 Shares of Stock

Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) insider Jon Stanton sold 4,864 shares of Weir Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 973 ($12.80), for a total transaction of £47,326.72 ($62,255.62).

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 894 ($11.76) on Tuesday. Weir Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 608.60 ($8.01) and a one year high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 823.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,260.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 30.45 ($0.40) per share. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Weir Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. Weir Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEIR shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,665 ($21.90) to GBX 1,045 ($13.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Weir Group to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,060 ($13.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,222.20 ($16.08).

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

