Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,150,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 50,241 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 717,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 96,779 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,012,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43,227 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

VKQ opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.0489 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.