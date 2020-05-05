Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 907 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 836.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 212,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 190,126 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

