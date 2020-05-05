Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 85 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $537,278,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,388 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,368,000 after acquiring an additional 534,010 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $69,195,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,639,000 after acquiring an additional 442,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $157.73 on Tuesday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.84.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. New Street Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

