Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 366 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOTL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 95.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $46.54 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.95.

