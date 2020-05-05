Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 335 Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 64,095 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,617,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 1,164.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $132,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,060 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,194,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,883 shares of company stock worth $9,948,839 over the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -138.16 and a beta of 0.52. Zscaler Inc has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $101.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

