Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 786.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 8X8 by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGHT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

In other news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $113,010.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,042.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $34,332.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,234 shares in the company, valued at $436,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $190,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.02.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.11 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

