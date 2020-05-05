Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 233 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $2,069,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.25. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

