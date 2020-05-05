Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 197 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,227,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 97,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

IXN stock opened at $203.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.01 and its 200-day moving average is $202.76. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $155.91 and a twelve month high of $232.08.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

