Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 165 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $819,146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,850,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,094,000 after acquiring an additional 81,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,474,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,915 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $163,227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $79.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.39. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.76.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

