Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 109 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth about $25,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Twilio by 323.5% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Twilio by 60.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,844,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $63,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434 over the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -48.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.