Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

