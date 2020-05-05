Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $34.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.