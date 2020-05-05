Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 465,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,519,000 after buying an additional 48,008 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,456,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,048.2% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 181,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 166,081 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.44. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $74.10.

