Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 66.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner acquired 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,404.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 218,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,469,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:STWD opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 41.26%. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.56%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

