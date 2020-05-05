Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,503,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $632,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,838 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,583,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,334,000 after purchasing an additional 299,633 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,039,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,636,000 after purchasing an additional 187,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,903,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,361,000 after purchasing an additional 991,603 shares in the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMX. Barclays began coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $18.03.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

