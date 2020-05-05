Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,721,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,162 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5,589.1% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 896,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,718,000 after acquiring an additional 880,280 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,108,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,279,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,562,000 after acquiring an additional 174,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,017,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,996,000 after acquiring an additional 113,124 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $130.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.74. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $101.87 and a 52-week high of $152.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

