Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $63,000 in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $12.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

