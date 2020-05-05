Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 68,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In related news, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

