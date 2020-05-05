Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $74,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 302.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 90,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 45,034 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 100,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $60.73.

