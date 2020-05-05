Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $73,000 Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,575,000 after buying an additional 6,761,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,465.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,143,000 after buying an additional 3,170,411 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,027,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,107,000 after buying an additional 1,475,900 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,443,000 after purchasing an additional 712,830 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $31,531,000. 11.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.73.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

