Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $57,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 126.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

