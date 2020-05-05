Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $47,000 Holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,241 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Canopy Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth Corp has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 7.58.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 535.05%. The company had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

