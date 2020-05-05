Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDL. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 18,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

