Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,574,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

In other Columbia Property Trust news, Director John L. Dixon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Also, CEO E Nelson Mills bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,081.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 54,754 shares of company stock worth $667,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $22.72.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $76.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.