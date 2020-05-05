Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $188.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.51. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $19.19 million during the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.92%.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, CEO James Keenan bought 60,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $244,375.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,768 shares in the company, valued at $734,342.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Lies bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $146,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Blackrock Capital Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackrock Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

