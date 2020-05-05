Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

SHEN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BWS Financial cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

SHEN stock opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $153.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.69 million. On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.