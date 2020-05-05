Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 564 Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 14,048.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 131.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 387,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 109.3% during the first quarter. Regents of The University of California now owns 162,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 84,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1,093.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 40,582 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

GH stock opened at $73.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.93 and a beta of 0.58. Guardant Health Inc has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $112.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.22.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wiley sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $97,624.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,527.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 13,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $1,049,568.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,211,345 shares in the company, valued at $257,646,209.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,722 shares of company stock worth $19,382,337 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

