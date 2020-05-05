Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,500 BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,108,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

NYSE:BTA opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $13.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.